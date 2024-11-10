CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $21,455,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.