CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $323.90 and last traded at $326.44. 803,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,050,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.78.

Specifically, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.