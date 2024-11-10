Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $34.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $831.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,862. The company has a market capitalization of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.