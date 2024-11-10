CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

