Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Kailix Advisors LLC

Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the period. Constellium accounts for 22.8% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 12,970.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium by 14.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after buying an additional 234,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

