Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

