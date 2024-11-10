Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colonial River Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $282.59 and a twelve month high of $408.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $369.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

