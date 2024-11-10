Colonial River Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

