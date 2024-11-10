Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $615,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $400.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $405.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

