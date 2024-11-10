Colonial River Investments LLC Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 49.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 495.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.