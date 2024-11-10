Coinmetro Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,117.65 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $30,117.65 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00006819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,812.64 or 0.99971674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00007169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,493,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

