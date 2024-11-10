Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74 EPS.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,076. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -350.96 and a beta of 1.10.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on NET
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,681,643.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,043 shares of company stock valued at $39,737,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- About the Markup Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.