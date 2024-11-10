Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,076. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -350.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,681,643.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,043 shares of company stock valued at $39,737,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

