CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an underperformer rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

BLDP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

