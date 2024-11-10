Cheelee Price Reaches $10.95 (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $211.78 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $10.95 or 0.00013712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,679.61 or 0.99805051 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79,410.16 or 0.99467533 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,799,476.60474377 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.98933633 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,818,566.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

