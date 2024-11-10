Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.2 million. Certara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Certara Stock Up 0.4 %

CERT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,975. Certara has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

