Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Celsius has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 93.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,011 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.