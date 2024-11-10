cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. 95,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 157,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

cbdMD Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 350.55% and a negative net margin of 96.00%.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.