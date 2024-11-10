Carson Advisory Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $179.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,552 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,253 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

