Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 359 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.