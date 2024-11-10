Carr Financial Group Corp Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $721.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.35 and a 1 year high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.