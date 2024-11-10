Carr Financial Group Corp Has $377,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $86,218,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in National Grid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 8,101.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 54.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

