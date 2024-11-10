Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJT. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.00.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.7 %

CJT opened at C$138.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$82.22 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -145.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.51.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

