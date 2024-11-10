Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

