BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of HOM.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.03.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

