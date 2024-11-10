BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE HOM.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.03. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.63 and a 1 year high of C$19.63.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

