BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
