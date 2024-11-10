Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 232.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.36) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -394.4%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
NYSE:BEP opened at $26.42 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.95.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
