Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 232.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.36) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -394.4%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $26.42 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

