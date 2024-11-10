Bridges Investment Management Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Getty Realty by 10.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $31.99 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

About Getty Realty

