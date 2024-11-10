Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $589.25 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1 year low of $476.05 and a 1 year high of $613.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.70.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

