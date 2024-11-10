Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,787 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.