Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $81.20 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

