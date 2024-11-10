BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$169.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.1 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.210 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,873 shares of company stock worth $7,840,243 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

