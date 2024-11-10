Bitcicoin (BITCI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $171,465.59

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $171,465.59 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcicoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,281.31 or 0.99915347 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,110.76 or 0.99700415 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.