Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

