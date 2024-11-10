Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $148.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of APO opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

