Band Protocol Price Hits $1.26 (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00001586 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $192.74 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 153,132,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

