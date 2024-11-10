Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43,660 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.