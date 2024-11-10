Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 4,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $615.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $581.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $619.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $566.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

