Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 313.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 310,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 104.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,395,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.