AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.