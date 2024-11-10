Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

