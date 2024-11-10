Assetmark Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of VTWG opened at $225.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.53 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

