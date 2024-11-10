Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $76.68 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

