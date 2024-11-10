Asset Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 5.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,117,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 5,896,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 623,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 7,120,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,786. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.