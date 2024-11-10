Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,385. The company has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

