Arvest Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,886,000 after acquiring an additional 950,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,557. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

