Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires 3,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

PFE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,951,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

