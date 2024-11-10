American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in American Express by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $152.05 and a fifty-two week high of $296.83.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

