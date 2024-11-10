All Active Asset Capital (LON:AAA) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

All Active Asset Capital Limited (LON:AAA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 18,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,813,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).
All Active Asset Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53. The stock has a market cap of £545.58 million and a PE ratio of -176.67.
All Active Asset Capital Company Profile
All Active Asset Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. It typically invests in but not limited to agriculture, forestry and plantation, mining, natural resources, property and technology sectors. The firm seeks to invest in companies with at least majority of the operations in the Asia Pacific region with focus on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Burma.
