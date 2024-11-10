Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $494.68. 2,856,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.72. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

