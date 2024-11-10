8,116 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 162,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $532,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.92 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

